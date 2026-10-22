© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fall Festival at Seaside Chapel

Fall Festival at Seaside Chapel

Seaside Chapel in Carolina Beach holds a fall festival with a bounce house, pumpkin decorating, a car show and a cake walk. The day also features a chili cook-off, a hayride, bingo and free food. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com

Seaside Chapel
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Seaside Chapel
https://whatsupcb.com/events/fall-festival-at-seaside-chapel-2026-10-24/
Seaside Chapel
105 Dow Rd S
Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428