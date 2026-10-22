Fall Festival at Seaside Chapel
Fall Festival at Seaside Chapel
Seaside Chapel in Carolina Beach holds a fall festival with a bounce house, pumpkin decorating, a car show and a cake walk. The day also features a chili cook-off, a hayride, bingo and free food. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com
Seaside Chapel
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Seaside Chapel
Seaside Chapel
105 Dow Rd SCarolina Beach, North Carolina 28428