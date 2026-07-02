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Evening of Conversation & Tasting with Hanna Raskin in celebration of the launch of the I-40 Exit Strategy Map organized by Home Plate Provisions

Evening of Conversation & Tasting with Hanna Raskin in celebration of the launch of the I-40 Exit Strategy Map organized by Home Plate Provisions

Join us for an evening of conversation and tasting with Hanna Raskin in celebration of the recent launch of the I-40 Exit Strategy Map, an illustrated guide to 25 independently owned restaurants along North Carolina's main highway.

6 pm: Beverages and light bites, including samples from one of the map's featured restaurants!
6:30 pm: Conversation with journalist and James Beard award-winning writer Hanna Raskin, founder of The Food Section, a subscriber-supported news site dedicated to serving eaters across the American South by providing them with the information they need to make their meals more meaningful.

Proceeds benefit the cookbook project for Cape Fear Literacy Council students.
This event is organized by Home Plate Provisions and sponsored by Eileen Duffy, publisher of Edible Port City magazine. Special thanks to Adrian Varnam and Varnam Strings for hosting.

Varnam Strings
Suggested donation $15 per person; $25 includes a copy of the map.
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Home Plate Provisions
910-228-5955
kathy@homeplateprovisions.com
Home Plate Provisions

Artist Group Info

Hanna Raskin
raskin@thefoodsection.com
https://thefoodsection.com
Varnam Strings
616-B Castle St
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-228-5955
kathy@homeplateprovisions.com
https://homeplateprovisions.com