Elle Sky live at Flytrap Brewing!
Elle Sky live at Flytrap Brewing!
This Sunday, September 13th, Elle Sky will be making her Flytrap debut, bringing a soulful mix of acoustic covers and original music to the beer garden from 3–6 pm. Grab a pint, settle in, and enjoy some laid-back tunes with us.
And because every Sunday Funday needs a tasty bite, Eastside Food Truck will be rolling through from 3–6 pm with their handcrafted sandwiches. See you then!
Flytrap Brewing
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut StWilmington, North Carolina