Elle Sky live at Flytrap Brewing!

This Sunday, September 13th, Elle Sky will be making her Flytrap debut, bringing a soulful mix of acoustic covers and original music to the beer garden from 3–6 pm. Grab a pint, settle in, and enjoy some laid-back tunes with us.

And because every Sunday Funday needs a tasty bite, Eastside Food Truck will be rolling through from 3–6 pm with their handcrafted sandwiches. See you then!