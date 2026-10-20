Elena Woodard live at Flytrap Brewing!

Sunday sounds + spooky season creativity! Join us this Sunday, October 25th, for live music from Elena Woodard, bringing her eclectic mix of blues, rock, funk, and soul to the beer garden! She’ll be setting the soundtrack for our Hallo-Read Comics + Crafts Pop-Up with Memory Lane Comics, featuring a fun crew of talented illustrators, makers, and local creatives. Grab a pint, browse the goods, and spend your Sunday hanging with us!

Food Truck: New England Peddlah | 2-5 pm