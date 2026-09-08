Kick off your Halloween celebration at our Eek! Week Festival!

Get ready for a spooky and kooky morning filled with hands-on holiday fun. Wear your costumes and join us from 9am to noon on October 31st for treats, crafts, and experiments.

In addition, join us for our free daily programming all week leading up to the event for more festive fun! Check the monthly calendar on our website for all the details.