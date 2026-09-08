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EEK! Week Festival

EEK! Week Festival

Kick off your Halloween celebration at our Eek! Week Festival!

Get ready for a spooky and kooky morning filled with hands-on holiday fun. Wear your costumes and join us from 9am to noon on October 31st for treats, crafts, and experiments.

In addition, join us for our free daily programming all week leading up to the event for more festive fun! Check the monthly calendar on our website for all the details.

The Children's Museum of Wilmington
$5-$15
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Children's Museum of Wilmington
(910) 254-3534
http://www.playwilmington.org
The Children's Museum of Wilmington
116 Orange St
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
(910) 254-3534
dkahkonen@playwilmington.org
https://www.playwilmington.org/spring