© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

East Carolina University Chamber Singers Concert

East Carolina University Chamber Singers Concert

Please join the internationally renowned East Carolina University Chamber Singers for an extraordinary night of vocal performance. The Hoggard Voyagers of John T. Hoggard High School, under the direction of Benji Horrell, will also perform.

First Presbyterian Church Wilmington
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 11 May 2026

Event Supported By

First Presbyterian Church
9107626688
jordan@firstonthird.org
www.firstonthird.org

Artist Group Info

East Carolina University Chamber Singers
First Presbyterian Church Wilmington
125 South 3rd Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
9107626688
hello@firstonthird.org