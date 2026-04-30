East Carolina University Chamber Singers Concert
East Carolina University Chamber Singers Concert
Please join the internationally renowned East Carolina University Chamber Singers for an extraordinary night of vocal performance. The Hoggard Voyagers of John T. Hoggard High School, under the direction of Benji Horrell, will also perform.
First Presbyterian Church Wilmington
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 11 May 2026
Event Supported By
First Presbyterian Church
9107626688
jordan@firstonthird.org
Artist Group Info
East Carolina University Chamber Singers
First Presbyterian Church Wilmington
125 South 3rd StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
9107626688
hello@firstonthird.org