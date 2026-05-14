Don’t Tell Comedy is coming to Wilmington, NC Sunday, May 31st 2026 5 pm in Downtown Wilmington! Want to know where we’ll just buy a ticket and you will get the location the morning of the show.

Comedy is at its best when there’s a surprise – that’s why Don’t Tell Comedy puts on events where the performers and location are kept secret until the day of the show. With over 250 cities already in on the joke, you never know where we'll set up shop, or who might pop in. Want to be let in on the secret? Enter your zip code to find an upcoming show near you – just don’t tell anyone!!