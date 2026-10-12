Delia Stanley live at Flytrap Brewing!

Make your way to Flytrap this Sunday, October 18th for an afternoon of cold beer, live tunes, and good eats.

We’ve got local powerhouse Delia Stanley taking over our “stage” from 3–6 PM, bringing some high-energy rock, pop, and original tunes to the ber garden.

And because good music is always better with something delicious in hand, Empanada Fusion Co. will be popping up from 3–6 PM with a tasty lineup of empanadas ready to pair with your favorite pint. Cheers!