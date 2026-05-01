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Delia & Friends at the Marina District Sunset Live Music Series

Delia & Friends at the Marina District Sunset Live Music Series

Delia & Friends is psyched to be part of the Marina District's Sunset Series of local live music! Sing-along favorites and originals you can't hear anywhere else, drinks and food, and an unbeatable downtown Spring/Summer vibe. See you Friday!

Marina Grill
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 1 May 2026
Marina Grill
18 Harnett St, Wilmington, NC 28401
Wilmington, North Carolina 28411