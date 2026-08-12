Deepak Rauniyar's Private Property Screening
Deepak Rauniyar's Private Property Screening
The short film Private Property, written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Deepak Rauniyar, screened at Locarno Film Festival for its world premiere in August taking home the Pardo for Change Award. It then had a US premiere at AFI Fest in LA. Now, we're partnering with UNCW to host a screening with Deepak, cast and crew at UNCW's King Hall.
Admission is FREE!
UNCW King Hall
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
kimcarr371@yahoo.com
UNCW King Hall
601 Hamilton DriveWilmington, North Carolina 28403
rcp3680@uncw.edu