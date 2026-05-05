DareDevil Improv's Cargo District Comedy Powder Keg!

Summer is in full swing! Come cool off with the coolest comedy show around!

Explosive LIVE written and spontaneous comedy from professional performers with over 25 years experience having studied at all the major comedy theaters in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York & beyond!

Audiences won’t believe their eyes as comedy performers spin hilarious stories, characters and hilarity out of simple audience suggestions as well as fully written comedy sketches & music!!

Full bar with beer, wine and cocktails are available via the Azalea Station in the Cargo District.

This show is intended for mature audiences (16+)!