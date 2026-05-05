DareDevil Improv's Cargo District Comedy Powder Keg!

250 years as a country and all we got is the Powder Keg Comedy Show?

Join the "revolutionary" act of disconnecting from social media and laughing with your neighbors at...

The ONLY Comedy Show in Wilmington that's Part "Saturday Night Live" | Part "If you like Whose Line Is It Anyway?"

Explosive LIVE written and spontaneous comedy from professional performers with over 25 years experience having studied at all the major comedy theaters in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York & beyond!

Audiences won’t believe their eyes as comedy performers spin hilarious stories, characters and hilarity out of simple audience suggestions as well as fully written comedy sketches & music!!

Full bar with beer, wine and cocktails are available via the Azalea Station in the Cargo District.

This show is intended for mature audiences (16+)!