A Cucalorus Film Festival tradition, Dance-a-lorus pushes boundaries by pairing filmmakers and choreographers for an exploration of film and dance. This live stage event encourages collaboration and features a range of local and national work from abstraction to documentary. Film and choreography come together in an experimental showcase of the region’s most talented artists. This performance is co-produced by Sue Meier of the Dance Cooperative, Alex Toribio from Cucalorus, and the Wilson Center’s very own Senior Managing Director, Tammy Daniels, who has performed in this show in years past.