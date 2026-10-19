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Cucalorus Film Festival presents: "Riptides"

Cucalorus Film Festival presents: "Riptides"

Cucalorus Film Festival presents: "Riptides"
Screening at Thalian Hall on Saturday, November 21 at 7:00 PM
You might recognize Alex Karpovsky as Ray, the perpetually exasperated voice of reason on HBO's "Girls." He now returns to Cucalorus in filmmaker mode for the first time since 2012's rambunctious road trip Red Flag. In this sun-bleached dark comedy set in beachside Mexico, a happy-go-lucky American (Steve Little, "Eastbound & Down") bums his days away boogie boarding, playing marimba, hitting the bong, and managing a fancy Airbnb. His contentment is complete, until the arrival of new guests — a hypocritical self-help guru (Dylan Baker) and his daughter-manager (Bojana Novaković) trying to keep their imploding book tour on track — brings a tragicomic collision of duplicitous schemes, revolutionary self-delusion, long-simmering revenge, and testicular friction. Executive produced by David Gordon Green & Danny McBride, Karpovsky's neurotically droll deconstruction of thought-leader superficiality and overhyped "White Lotus"-esque paradise is as gorgeously shot as it is gloriously outrageous.

Thalian Hall
$15
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cucalorus Film Foundation
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org

Artist Group Info

comm@cucalorus.org
Thalian Hall
310 Chestnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
thalianhall.org