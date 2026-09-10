Creative Castle First Friday Art Walk

Friday, October 2

5–9 p.m.

Castle Street between Third and 12th streets

Free and open to the public

Participating venues include The Good Lie, Gravity Records, Elemental Grove Emporium, River's Edge Art Supplies, Astra Tattoo Co., Uptown Girls Nail Salon, La Mar Salada, Home Plate Provisions, The Roasted Bookery, Glimmers LLC, and additional Castle Street businesses.

A coalition of Castle Street businesses is launching Creative Castle, a new monthly First Friday art walk beginning Friday, October 2, from 5–9 p.m. The event will showcase local artists while inviting visitors to explore one of Wilmington's most eclectic business districts through art, music, shopping, dining, and other creative experiences.

Creative Castle is intended to complement the long-running Fourth Friday Gallery Nights coordinated by the Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County. Fourth Friday Gallery Nights continue to bring together galleries and creative spaces throughout downtown Wilmington for a monthly celebration of arts and culture.

Businesses participating in Creative Castle may feature local artists, live sketching or painting, live music or DJs, special offerings, and other activities while remaining open to the public. Creative Castle is free and open to the public and will take place on the first Friday of each month across the 10-block corridor between Third and 12th streets, inviting visitors to explore the neighborhood one storefront at a time.

