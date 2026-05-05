Cosas De CINCO DE MAYO - Fermental

Join the fiesta at Fermental on Tuesday 5/5 as we celebrate CINCO DE MAYO with a day of beer, wine, tequila, tacos, and more.

Cinco de Mayo, or the fifth of May, is a holiday that celebrates the date of the Mexican army's May 5, 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War.

Also known as Battle of Puebla Day, it is a relatively minor holiday in Mexico, in the United States, Cinco de Mayo has evolved into a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage.

Enjoy mexican lagers, wines, micheladas, margaritas, palomas, y mucho más!

GUNSLINGERS TEX-MEX FOOD TRUCK 5PM-8PM

Family friendly. Pet friendly. Free parking.

VAMOS DE FIESTA!!!

910-821-0362