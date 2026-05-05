Cosas De CINCO DE MAYO - Fermental
Cosas De CINCO DE MAYO - Fermental
Join the fiesta at Fermental on Tuesday 5/5 as we celebrate CINCO DE MAYO with a day of beer, wine, tequila, tacos, and more.
Cinco de Mayo, or the fifth of May, is a holiday that celebrates the date of the Mexican army's May 5, 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War.
Also known as Battle of Puebla Day, it is a relatively minor holiday in Mexico, in the United States, Cinco de Mayo has evolved into a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage.
Enjoy mexican lagers, wines, micheladas, margaritas, palomas, y mucho más!
GUNSLINGERS TEX-MEX FOOD TRUCK 5PM-8PM
Family friendly. Pet friendly. Free parking.
VAMOS DE FIESTA!!!
910-821-0362
Fermental
11:00 AM - 10:00 PM on Tue, 5 May 2026
Event Supported By
Fermental
910-821-0362
fermentalist@gmail.com
Fermental
600 S. 17th StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-821-0362
fermentalist@gmail.com