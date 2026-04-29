The ComposerWorks concert sponsored by CFCC will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday May 21st at CFCC Union Station Auditorium. It is free and expected to run 45 minutes. Music by Julia Walker Jewell, Lydia Malova, and Barbara Gallagher, performed by violinist Beverly Andrews, flutist Mary Gheen, cellist Paul Leiner, and other area musicians. For more info and to get a parking pass, please contact CFCC Music Department or Barbara Gallagher at barbaragallagher.com/contact for more info.