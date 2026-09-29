Columbus County Agriculture Fair

The 46th annual fair features exciting midway rides for the whole family, the educational Tiger Encounter, live music, demolition derbies (Friday & Saturday; $5), animal shows, Flimsy the Clown, community exhibits, educational booths and plenty of mouthwatering fair food.

Daily highlights: Cheerleading Competition (6pm) on Tuesday; First Responders Tug-of-War (6pm) on Wednesday; Sheep Rodeo (6:30pm), Randy Hawse & True South (8pm) on Thursday; Senior Day entertainment (1-4pm), Diaper Derby (6:30pm) on Friday; Adri Shantel (4:30pm), Unpaved band (8pm) on Saturday; Bristol Creek Baptist Church Choir (3pm) on Sunday

Fair admission: $8; free for kids 5 & younger; free for veterans on Tuesday.

On Carload Sunday, admission & unlimited rides are $60/car for legally seat-belted occupants.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36" & taller) are $30 on site or online before 4pm Oct. 13 for $26.25 each or 4 for $81.75. Ride tickets are also available on the midway.

Fair hours: 4-11pm Tuesday - Friday, 11am-11pm Saturday, 11am-8pm Sunday. Parking is free.

More information: 910-642-7585 or ColumbusCountyFair.com