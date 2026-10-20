City of Wilmington's 23rd Annual Holiday Parade

Join the City of Wilmington for the 23rd Annual Holiday Parade on Sunday, November 29, at 6:00 p.m. in Downtown Wilmington!

This festive celebration brings community groups and local businesses together for a magical night. Organizations interested in participating in the Holiday Parade must register by Friday, November 20, at https://us.openforms.com/Form/f00139a1-645b-4119-a296-814df9c060ea

Front St., between Walnut St. and Church St., will be closed to traffic starting at 5:00 p.m. and will reopen at 7:15 p.m.

Don’t forget —metered parking is free on Sundays!

For questions, see https://www.wilmingtonnc.gov/Events-directory/Holiday-Parade-2026 or email specialevents@wilmingtonnc.gov

