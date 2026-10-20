City of Wilmington's 23rd Annual Holiday Parade
City of Wilmington's 23rd Annual Holiday Parade
Join the City of Wilmington for the 23rd Annual Holiday Parade on Sunday, November 29, at 6:00 p.m. in Downtown Wilmington!
This festive celebration brings community groups and local businesses together for a magical night. Organizations interested in participating in the Holiday Parade must register by Friday, November 20, at https://us.openforms.com/Form/f00139a1-645b-4119-a296-814df9c060ea
Front St., between Walnut St. and Church St., will be closed to traffic starting at 5:00 p.m. and will reopen at 7:15 p.m.
Don’t forget —metered parking is free on Sundays!
For questions, see https://www.wilmingtonnc.gov/Events-directory/Holiday-Parade-2026 or email specialevents@wilmingtonnc.gov
Historic Downtown Wilmington
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
City of Wilmington Downtown Services and Special Events
specialevents@wilmingtonnc.gov
Historic Downtown Wilmington