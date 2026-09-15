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Chamber Music Wilmington Presents Kenari Quartet

Chamber Music Wilmington Presents Kenari Quartet

Chamber Music Wilmington: 31st Season (2026–2027)

Chamber Music Wilmington celebrates over three decades of bringing world-class classical music to the Cape Fear region with its 31st season, presenting four Sunday afternoon performances at UNCW's Beckwith Recital Hall. Beyond the mainstage, the organization enriches the local community with educational outreach that brings guest artists directly into New Hanover County schools to inspire the next generation of music lovers.

The season launches on September 27, 2026, with the acclaimed Kenari Quartet, an award-winning saxophone ensemble featuring UNCSA alumnus Steven Banks alongside Bob Eason, Kyle Baldwin, and Corey Dundee. Their opening program showcases dynamic modern works by David Maslanka, Viet Cuong, Joel Love, and an original piece by Banks titled The Current.

Season Schedule (Sundays at 4:00 PM)

September 27, 2026: Kenari Quartet (Season Opener)

November 15, 2026: Erinys Quartet with CMW Artistic Director Oskar Espina Ruiz (Clarinet)

January 31, 2027: The Arianna String Quartet (Works by Mendelssohn, Frank & Beethoven)

March 7, 2027: Merz Trio (Piano Trio Season Finale)

Venue: Beckwith Recital Hall, UNCW Cultural Arts Building (5270 Randall Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403)

UNCW Beckwith Recital Hall
45-175
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chamber Music Wilmington
6198716951
bevdean1029@gmail.com
chambermusicwilmington.org

Artist Group Info

Kenari Quartet
kenariquartet@gmail.com
http://kenariquartet.com/
UNCW Beckwith Recital Hall
5270 Randall Drive
Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
9103431079
erin@opera-wilmington.org
www.uncw.edu/music