Chamber Music Wilmington Presents Kenari Quartet

Chamber Music Wilmington: 31st Season (2026–2027)

Chamber Music Wilmington celebrates over three decades of bringing world-class classical music to the Cape Fear region with its 31st season, presenting four Sunday afternoon performances at UNCW's Beckwith Recital Hall. Beyond the mainstage, the organization enriches the local community with educational outreach that brings guest artists directly into New Hanover County schools to inspire the next generation of music lovers.

The season launches on September 27, 2026, with the acclaimed Kenari Quartet, an award-winning saxophone ensemble featuring UNCSA alumnus Steven Banks alongside Bob Eason, Kyle Baldwin, and Corey Dundee. Their opening program showcases dynamic modern works by David Maslanka, Viet Cuong, Joel Love, and an original piece by Banks titled The Current.

Season Schedule (Sundays at 4:00 PM)

September 27, 2026: Kenari Quartet (Season Opener)

November 15, 2026: Erinys Quartet with CMW Artistic Director Oskar Espina Ruiz (Clarinet)

January 31, 2027: The Arianna String Quartet (Works by Mendelssohn, Frank & Beethoven)

March 7, 2027: Merz Trio (Piano Trio Season Finale)

Venue: Beckwith Recital Hall, UNCW Cultural Arts Building (5270 Randall Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403)