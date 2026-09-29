Celebrate Downtown

Join the City of Wilmington in celebrating our downtown! Following the adoption of the Greater Downtown Plan, the City is kicking off its implementation phase with planning for the future.

From 5 to 6:30 p.m., explore City project displays, meet staff, share your ideas, and learn more about downtown initiatives. Enjoy food trucks, Halloween treats, lawn games, music, tree giveaways from Alliance for Cape Fear Trees, police and fire vehicles on display, and activities for all ages along the way.

Then, stick around for Hocus Pocus starting at 6:45 p.m. Bring the family, grab some popcorn, and settle in for a fun night downtown. Costumes are encouraged!

Keep in Mind

-Costumes are encouraged!

-Please bring blankets or low chairs (less than 9 inches high)

-Water refill stations and restrooms are available on site

Parking

-Free parking is available in the Skyline Center South Lot, at the corner of Nutt and Brunswick streets, and opens at 4 p.m.

-ADA parking is available along Harnett Street

-Nutt Street parking will be closed.

-The first hour is free to park in both the Market Street and Second Street parking decks

For more information, please visit wilmingtonnc.gov/CelebrateDowntown