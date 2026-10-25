CB Trash Walk: Last Walk of the Season

10/28 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM. CB Trash Walkers hold the final volunteer trash walk of the season on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. Volunteers meet at Hoplite or the boardwalk stage at 8:30 AM and walk for about an hour; walks are cancelled for rain or heat over 85 degrees. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com