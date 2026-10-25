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CB Trash Walk: Last Walk of the Season

CB Trash Walk: Last Walk of the Season

10/28 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM. CB Trash Walkers hold the final volunteer trash walk of the season on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. Volunteers meet at Hoplite or the boardwalk stage at 8:30 AM and walk for about an hour; walks are cancelled for rain or heat over 85 degrees. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com

Carolina Beach Boardwalk (meet at Hoplite or the boardwalk stage)
08:30 AM - 09:30 AM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

CB Trash Walkers
https://whatsupcb.com/events/cb-trash-walk-last-walk-of-the-season-2026-10-28/
Carolina Beach Boardwalk (meet at Hoplite or the boardwalk stage)
Carolina Beach Boardwalk
Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428