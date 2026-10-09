Canines for Service Veterans Day at The Eagles Dare
Canines for Service Veterans Day at The Eagles Dare
Celebrate Veterans Day with Canines for Service!
Join us to connect with our community, learn more about our mission to partner Veterans with life-changing service dogs, and help us kick off our year-end fundraising campaign!
Enjoy good company, great food provided by Jimmy John’s, and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of Veterans who have given so much for our country.
RSVPs kindly requested to Melissa at mblackmon@caninesforservice.org
This event is open to the community, so stop on by! We can’t wait to celebrate with you!
https://www.caninesforservice.org/event/veterans-day-at-the-eagles-dare/
The Eagle's Dare
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Canines for Service
The Eagle's Dare
420 N. 3rd StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
9103996287
events@theeaglesdare.com