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Canines for Service Veterans Day at The Eagles Dare

Canines for Service Veterans Day at The Eagles Dare

Celebrate Veterans Day with Canines for Service!

Join us to connect with our community, learn more about our mission to partner Veterans with life-changing service dogs, and help us kick off our year-end fundraising campaign!

Enjoy good company, great food provided by Jimmy John’s, and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of Veterans who have given so much for our country.

RSVPs kindly requested to Melissa at mblackmon@caninesforservice.org

This event is open to the community, so stop on by! We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

https://www.caninesforservice.org/event/veterans-day-at-the-eagles-dare/

The Eagle's Dare
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Canines for Service
caninesforservice.org
The Eagle's Dare
420 N. 3rd Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
9103996287
events@theeaglesdare.com
https://www.theeaglesdare.com/