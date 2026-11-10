Canines for Service Holiday Open House

Canines for Service is a Wilmington-based nonprofit partnering service dogs with Veterans at no cost. Curious about our work? Join us for our annual Holiday Open House to learn more about the mission and watch a service dog training demonstration at our facility. Tours available upon request.

Light bites and beverages will be provided. Enjoy Santa photos, a door prize, and more!

RSVP to Melissa at mblackmon@caninesforservice.org kindly requested.

Webpage link: https://www.caninesforservice.org/event/holiday-open-house/