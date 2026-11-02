Candlelit Christmas Night Tour

Step into the holiday spirit at the Bellamy Museum for a 60-minute guided candlelight tour of our historic buildings and grounds. Elaborate Christmas decorations bring seasonal warmth and charm to every room, creating the perfect festive atmosphere for exploring life after supper in the 19th century.

​Under the soft glow of candlelight and original gasoliers, your guide will reveal what evenings were really like on the Bellamy site—from family leisure, reading, and parlor music to the essential labor that kept the household running after dark. Space is limited for this special evening experience—reserve your spot today!

*Please note that this special guided tour differs from our free Nights of Lights event. Candlelit Christmas Night Tours will offer a more intimate experience and dives deeper into the lives of people who lived and worked here in the 19th century.