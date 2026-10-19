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Can I Kick It? Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Can I Kick It? Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Cucalorus Film Festival Presents: "Can I Kick It? Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"
Screening at Coastline Main on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 4:30 PM
Cowabunga! Cucalorus and 3 Chambers are dropping the ultimate green ooze party. Watch your favorite pizza-loving turtles turn into crime-fighting ninjas along with their dad, a rat named Master Splinter, as they take on a New York City crime wave—all backed by a live, hip-hop-infused soundtrack from DJ 2-Tone Jones of Shaolin Jazz!

Filmed right here in Wilmington with iconic animatronics by Jim Henson's Creature Shop, this 1990 independent smash hit is back. Grab your shells, hit the theater, and experience this definitive classic like never before!

Aloft Wilmington at Coastline Center
$15
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cucalorus Film Foundation
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org

Artist Group Info

comm@cucalorus.org
Aloft Wilmington at Coastline Center
501 Nutt St
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401