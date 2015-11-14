Saturday & Sunday

November 14-15

CAMMade Holiday Market

10am-3pm

Reception Hall

$5 Admission

$5 entry fee - covers both days – Includes entry into the market and a chance to win CAM goodies & membership.

You’re Invited to the CAMmade Holiday Market!

The CAMmade Holiday Market is back—and it’s bigger and brighter than ever! Join us Saturday and Sunday at CAM for a festive weekend of shopping, art, and holiday cheer.

Shop over 40 talented local and regional artists, including makers from the CAM Museum School and Museum Shop. Discover unique, handmade gifts - from jewelry and ceramics to prints, textiles, and more. You’ll also find special CAM items for sale, including books, prints, and select ceramics - and a few surprise additions from featured artists.

Your $5 admission grants access for both days, with more than 20 different artists featured each day, so come twice to see it all! Pre-register to receive a free “We Belong Here” tote bag (while supplies last) and enter to win CAM prizes, including our signature t-shirt or a museum membership.

The Museum Shop will be decked out for the holidays, complete with classic holiday music and festive drink specials in CAM Café, open from 10 AM–2 PM daily.

Every purchase supports local artists and helps sustain CAM’s exhibitions, programs, and community outreach.

Celebrate the season, support the arts, and find something truly special at the CAMmade Holiday Market!

