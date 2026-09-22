CAM Community Day: Echoes of Us

Public Exhibition Opening: Echoes of Us: North Carolina Storykeepers

Saturday, October 24 | 10 am-5 pm

Reception Hall, Galleries and Grounds

Free Admission and Activities

Spend the day discovering our newest exhibition, Echoes of Us, and the storykeepers uplifting the voices of communities across our state. Enjoy a full day of free admission for you and your family, with art activities, demonstrations, storytelling, music, and exhibition tours. This CAM Community Day celebrates the opening of Echoes of Us: North Carolina Storykeepers.

10 am-12 pm (Reception Hall): Kids@CAM activities in the reception hall.

10:30 am (Boundless sculpture): The celebrations open at Boundless with a grounding ceremony by gospel artist Mary D. Williams.

11 am and 2 pm (Sculpture Garden): Learn more about Cherokee life and culture through engaging storytelling with Cherokee artist Nancy Pheasant.

11 am-1 pm (Pancoe – Museum School): Enjoy a live stone-carving demonstration by Paris Alexander, exploring themes of nature, human emotion, and the passage of time.

12 pm (Hughes Wing): Join guest curator Brenda Miller Holmes for a guided tour of the exhibition.

Stop by CAM Café and enjoy brunch from 11 am-2 pm. A selection of warm and savory Southern favorites will be available for purchase.