Caiola & Thomas LaVine

7pm Doors. 8pm Show. $30 ADV $35 DOS. 21+

Limited Ticket 2 Packs Available.

Caiola

https://www.whoiscaiola.com/

Thomas LaVine

https://thomaslavine.com/

Caiola & LaVine is the collaborative project of singer-songwriters Jordan Caiola (CAI•OLA, Mo Lowda & the Humble) and Thomas LaVine. After learning they were both fans of each other's solo material, but living in different states, the two began writing together remotely via zoom. Their songwriting chemistry became immediately apparent when they had a full EP written by the second session. A year later, they decided to write some more music and make it a full album. They met up in Lake Travis, TX and wrote 9 more songs in just 48 hours, all of which made it onto the record. Their debut album 'Kids in the Trees' (set to release in January 2027) is a textural and gripping journey through songs that artfully blend the pair's voices and styles in emotively gripping ways throughout.