Bright Star Theatre: Dino Academy
Bright Star Theatre: Dino Academy
Bright Star Theatre’s Dino Academy invites young explorers to enroll in a lively prehistoric program where curiosity, creativity, and dinosaurs collide. Through playful storytelling, colorful characters, and interactive moments, the show sparks imagination while delivering big laughs and dino-sized fun for the whole family.
Kenan Auditorium
$5.00
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Seahawk Summer FAM!
(910) 962-3500
kenanboxoffice@uncw.edu
Artist Group Info
UNCW Office of the Arts
uncwofficearts.sm@gmail.com
Kenan Auditorium
515 Wagoner DriveWilmington, North Carolina 28403
(910) 962-3500
uncwofficearts.sm@gmail.com