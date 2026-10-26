Book People (Pleasure Island Library)
Book People (Pleasure Island Library)
Adults 18 and older gather to share current and favorite reads, swap book suggestions, and discover new authors. At Pleasure Island Library, Programming Room in Carolina Beach. Cost: Free. Hosted by New Hanover County Public Library. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com
Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/book-people-pleasure-island-library-2026-10-28/
Pleasure Island Library, Programming Room
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
New Hanover County Public Library
910-798-6300
Pleasure Island Library, Programming Room
1401 N Lake Park Blvd #72Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428