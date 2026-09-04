© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Blue Collar Actor Presentation

Blue Collar Actor Presentation

Professional actor Jordan Rhodes will show clips of a few of his many film & television appearances during a six decade career, followed by his lecture about seeking work in the theatrical arts based on his Book, "The Life of a Blue Collar Actor". A Q&A with the audience will follow the Presentation. This Event is Presented by the CFCC Performance Art Department. It is open to the public and it's free.

CFCC - U-170 Auditorium
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

CFCC Humanities & Fine Arts
aperry@cfcc.edu
https://wilmadanielsgallery.com

Artist Group Info

Jordan Rhodes
Rhodesjrtalk@aol.com
http://www.jordanrhodes.com
CFCC - U-170 Auditorium
502 Front St.
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
9103520280
Rhodesjrtalk@aol.com
www.jordanrhodes.com