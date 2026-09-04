Blue Collar Actor Presentation
Blue Collar Actor Presentation
Professional actor Jordan Rhodes will show clips of a few of his many film & television appearances during a six decade career, followed by his lecture about seeking work in the theatrical arts based on his Book, "The Life of a Blue Collar Actor". A Q&A with the audience will follow the Presentation. This Event is Presented by the CFCC Performance Art Department. It is open to the public and it's free.
CFCC - U-170 Auditorium
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
CFCC Humanities & Fine Arts
aperry@cfcc.edu
Artist Group Info
Jordan Rhodes
Rhodesjrtalk@aol.com
CFCC - U-170 Auditorium
502 Front St.Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
9103520280
Rhodesjrtalk@aol.com