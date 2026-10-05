"Blessed Bargains" Craft Fair and Community Yard Sale! Free activities for kids!

The Bridge Presbyterian Church in Leland is hosting a community-wide Flea Market, Craft Fair and Yard Sale event on Saturday October 17th from 10-am to 2pm.

FREE activities for kids!

Money raised will go to support 12 of The Bridge's Community Mission Partners right here in Brunswick County! Event will be held at The Bridge Presbyterian Church located at 1444 Lanvale Rd, Leland NC, 28451. The event will be open to the public. Food and beverages will be available, along with music throughout the event, and the New Hope Clinic will be bringing their "mobile clinic" to offer free basic health screenings!

*For more information call Bruce Garris (910) 297-3551 or to reserve a table spot, please call the church office at (910) 769-4951

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3807039-0?pid=10303

Category: Community | Garage / Yard Sales

Date and Time: 17th October 2026 at 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Venue details: The Bridge Presbyterian Church, 1444 Lanvale Road, Leland, North Carolina, 28451, United States