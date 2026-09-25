Bellamy Mansion Ghost Hunt

Built between 1859 and 1861 by enslaved and free Black artisans for Dr. John Bellamy and his family, the Bellamy Mansion served as Union Army headquarters in 1865 and is one of Wilmington's most storied homes. Join Haunted Rooms America for a six-hour after-hours investigation of the 22-room mansion. Guests explore with professional ghost hunting equipment, and brave visitors can attempt a lone vigil on the fourth floor, where disembodied footsteps and a woman in Victorian dress have been reported. Ages 18 and over, or 16-17 with a responsible adult. Tickets are limited.