Battle of the Bands supporting First Fruit Ministries

Get ready for an unforgettable night of live music, friendly competition, and community impact at Battle of the Bands!

Five of the area's best local bands will take the stage at Bowstring for an electrifying showdown, each performing a high-energy 20–30 minute set while competing for an incredible prize package. But this isn't just about great music, it's about making a difference.

Here's where you come in: You decide the winner!

Audience members will cast their votes through donations, with every dollar supporting the life-changing ministry of First Fruit Ministries. Watch the live leaderboard as bands battle for the top spot and cheer on your favorite performers.

The winning band will receive:

🎸 A $1,000 paid return performance at Bowstring

🎙️ An exclusive professional recording studio session

📸 A professional band photoshoot

Event Details

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Location: Bowstring

Come enjoy an incredible evening of local music, support talented artists, and help transform lives in our community. Five bands. One stage. One mission. Every vote makes a difference.