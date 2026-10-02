Ashley High School Bands Fall Concert
Ashley High School Bands Fall Concert
The Ashley High School Bands present their Fall Concert. Free and open to the public. Both Ashley concert bands were selected to perform at Carnegie Hall on March 25, 2027. Come hear them on the road to New York. Learn more and support the trip at ashleybands.com/support-carnegie
Minnie Evans Arts Center, Ashley High School
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ashley High School Bands
9107902360
robert.parker@nhcs.net
Minnie Evans Arts Center, Ashley High School
555 Halyburton Memorial ParkwayWilmington, North Carolina 28412