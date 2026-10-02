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Ashley High School Bands Fall Concert

Ashley High School Bands Fall Concert

The Ashley High School Bands present their Fall Concert. Free and open to the public. Both Ashley concert bands were selected to perform at Carnegie Hall on March 25, 2027. Come hear them on the road to New York. Learn more and support the trip at ashleybands.com/support-carnegie

Minnie Evans Arts Center, Ashley High School
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Ashley High School Bands
9107902360
robert.parker@nhcs.net
https://ashleybands.com
Minnie Evans Arts Center, Ashley High School
555 Halyburton Memorial Parkway
Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
https://ashleybands.com