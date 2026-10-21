Artist Reception: Featuring Debra Bucci, Brian Evans & Dianne Evans

In early November, we will be joined by Debra Bucci, Brian Evans & Dianne Evans!! Their newest works will be fresh out of the studio and will be featured in their show “Transformation: From Seed to Bloom“. Painter, Debra Bucci will once again join forces with ceramicists, Brian Evans & Dianne Evans to embrace the power of color, texture, and movement in every dimension. Between Debra’s dynamic color patterns and details, Brian’s sculpted forms and weathered textures, and Dianne’s paper-resist patterns and striking surfaces, these artists fuse natural inspirations with their distinct media and techniques to evoke energy, joy, and beauty.

The gallery will also begin celebrating the holiday season with its Annual Holiday Show, featuring new works in all media by all of our gallery artists. Additionally, join us for the POP UP Exhibit – The Art of Dr. Seuss: Cats, Cats, Cats! This pop up will be on view from November 6th-15th and is in honor of the The Cat in the Hat Movie Release the same weekend!

Join us in the gallery on Sunday, November 8th, 2-5pm for our Artist Reception. Enjoy special refreshments, meet our artists, and enjoy live music by guitarist Robert Beauchene! Discover our 30+ Gallery Artists’ delightful new creations, and shop for one-of-a-kind gifts to beautify your home year-round.

