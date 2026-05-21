Art Opening Reception at Flytrap Brewing - "Summer Solstice" by Carol Hunter

Summer is fast approaching and so is our next Art Exhibition, “Summer Solstice” by the talented Carol Hunter.

She has created a beautiful collection of work inspired by salt air, sun-washed landscapes, endless coastlines, and the nostalgic ease of summer. Featuring her newest sculptural surfboards alongside selections from her “Botanicals and Beach Glass” collection, as well as her “Surfer Series”, each piece captures the warmth, texture, and faded beauty of life on the coast.

Through layered textures and muted, sun-drenched tones, the exhibition evokes the feeling of long summer days, warm breezes, and memories gathered from favorite coastal destinations. Each piece designed to feel both effortless and transportive— inviting viewers into a world of light, movement, and endless summer living.

Save the Date!

Opening Reception: Thursday, May 28th | 5-8 pm

Live Music: Mike Blair

Food Truck: Well-Fed Ed

Artist Bio:

Carol Hunter is a contemporary painter based in Wilmington, North Carolina, where coastal light, warm breezes, and salt air subtly shape her visual language.

Creating sun-drenched contemporary impressionist paintings inspired by coastal light, memory, and a sense of escape, Hunter brings over two decades of experience in the creative design world — from interior décor and product innovation to leadership within the art industry — to her work.

Her paintings move fluidly between impressionistic and painterly styles, built through layered brushwork and luminous palettes that evoke movement, wanderlust, and ease. Blending traditional techniques with a contemporary sensibility, her work captures fleeting, atmospheric moments — reminiscent of sunset cruises and carefree days by the water.

Influenced by both her coastal surroundings and Mediterranean travels, Hunter creates pieces that feel like a visual exhale — intimate “mini-escapes” designed to bring warmth, lightness, and joy into a space.

Her work has been featured at notable exhibitions including the Hamptons Fine Art Fair, as well as solo shows in her hometown of Wilmington. In addition to private collections, her work is currently exhibited in both New York and North Carolina and has been recognized by design tastemakers including Domino.

Today, Hunter continues to expand her collections through new materials and techniques, while remaining rooted in her signature use of texture and sun-drenched color — creating work that captures a sense of wanderlust, celebration, and the ease of carefree days.