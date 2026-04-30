6th Annual Art at the Harbor Way Gardens featuring original art by 20 North Carolina artists. Plus food trucks: Smash n Dash Burgers and The Botanical Coffee Bar. The Harbor Island Garden Club selling memorial pavers for the Harbor Way Gardens. And Seaside Honey Bees will be on hand to teach about bees and pollinators.

A percentage of all art sales will benefit the ongoing care and upkeep of the lovely Harbor Way Gardens.

NEW LOCATION FOR 2026 - Due to the CFPUA utility construction project this year's fair will be located on the baseball field at Wrightsville Beach Park. First two hours of parking is free when you register your license plate. Overflow parking available on field by the Recycling Station and by the Harbor Way Gardens.

This is a free event and family friendly.