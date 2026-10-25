Annual Upscale Resale & Bake Sale at St. Paul's UMC

11/14 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. St. Paul's United Methodist Church holds its annual upscale resale in the Community Life Center, with household goods, seasonal items, toys, games and accessories, plus a bake sale of homemade cakes and pies. The sale runs 9 AM to 2 PM, and all proceeds go toward sanctuary preservation. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com