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Annual Upscale Resale & Bake Sale at St. Paul's UMC

Annual Upscale Resale & Bake Sale at St. Paul's UMC

11/14 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. St. Paul's United Methodist Church holds its annual upscale resale in the Community Life Center, with household goods, seasonal items, toys, games and accessories, plus a bake sale of homemade cakes and pies. The sale runs 9 AM to 2 PM, and all proceeds go toward sanctuary preservation. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com

St. Paul's United Methodist Church
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

St. Paul's United Methodist Church
https://whatsupcb.com/events/annual-upscale-resale-and-bake-sale-2026-11-14/
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
300 Harper Ave
Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428