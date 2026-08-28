An Evening with Nathan Spainhour of The South Carolina BBQ Project

Barbecue is a hot topic, particularly in North and South Carolina. Join us for a tasting and no-holds-barred discussion!

Home Plate Provisions presents an evening with Nathan Spainhour, author of The South Carolina BBQ Project, in conversation with Andre James

Saturday, September 12

Varnam Strings, 616-B Castle Street

6 p.m. barbecue tasting

6:30 p.m. conversation

Join us for a tasting of NC and SC barbecue followed by an in-depth conversation between SC native, designer, and barbecue historian Nathan Spainhour and NC native, food writer, and global barbecue enthusiast, Andre James.

Tickets are pay-what-you-will, with a suggested donation of $15, or $40 including a book.

Proceeds will benefit the cookbook project for Cape Fear Literacy Council students.

Published by Good Printed Things (Greenville, SC), The South Carolina BBQ Project is a beautifully researched, written, and designed publication on SC's barbecue history, culture, and visual language.