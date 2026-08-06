"Always Looking: Titus Brooks Heagins"- screening at Jengo's Playhouse

Always Looking explores the work of photographer Titus Brooks Heagins and the challenging questions his photos pose about the systemic neglect of society’s most vulnerable communities of color. Humanizing yet confrontational, Titus’ photographs document the overlooked: people who, through some intersection of poverty, race or gender/sexual identity, exist as outsiders.

Grab a drink at the Jengo's bar at 6:30 PM before the film starts. This is a co-partnership screening with the Cameron Art Museum.