© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

All Saints' Day: Choral Evensong

All Saints' Day: Choral Evensong

Come join us for a Choral Evensong on All Saints’ Sunday. This service, sung almost entirely by the choir, is a special musical offering, celebrating those saints, remembered and unremembered, that have gone before us.

St. James Episcopal Church
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

St. James Episcopal Church
(910) 763-1628
music@stjamesp.org

Artist Group Info

communications@stjamesp.org
St. James Episcopal Church
25 South 3rd Street
Wimlington, North Carolina 28401
2622275421
info@bamamusic.org
https://www.stjamesp.org/