All Saints' Day: Choral Evensong
All Saints' Day: Choral Evensong
Come join us for a Choral Evensong on All Saints’ Sunday. This service, sung almost entirely by the choir, is a special musical offering, celebrating those saints, remembered and unremembered, that have gone before us.
St. James Episcopal Church
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
St. James Episcopal Church
(910) 763-1628
music@stjamesp.org
Artist Group Info
communications@stjamesp.org
St. James Episcopal Church
25 South 3rd StreetWimlington, North Carolina 28401
2622275421
info@bamamusic.org