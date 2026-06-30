All American · Non-Partisan · Fourth Of July · Super Celebration - Fermental

Join the folks at Fermental as we celebrate 250 YEARS of the United Sates Of America.

It's an All-American, Non-Partisan, Super Celebration.

Saturday July 4th, 11am-11pm

Celebrate the USA with colorful cocktails, beer, wine, spirits and more.

Hamburgers! American Blues! It's a grand old time for a grand old flag. Let's celebrate 250 years together in the Cargo District.

FOOD TRUCK: Cape Fear Smash 5pm

LIVE MUSIC: The Instigators Blues Band 7pm

Family friendly. Pet friendly. Free parking.

Call 910-821-0362 for details.

For more information on these and other events visit www.fermental.net