All American · Non-Partisan · Fourth Of July · Super Celebration - Fermental
All American · Non-Partisan · Fourth Of July · Super Celebration - Fermental
Join the folks at Fermental as we celebrate 250 YEARS of the United Sates Of America.
It's an All-American, Non-Partisan, Super Celebration.
Saturday July 4th, 11am-11pm
Celebrate the USA with colorful cocktails, beer, wine, spirits and more.
Hamburgers! American Blues! It's a grand old time for a grand old flag. Let's celebrate 250 years together in the Cargo District.
FOOD TRUCK: Cape Fear Smash 5pm
LIVE MUSIC: The Instigators Blues Band 7pm
Family friendly. Pet friendly. Free parking.
Call 910-821-0362 for details.
For more information on these and other events visit www.fermental.net
Fermental
11:00 AM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Fermental
910-821-0362
fermentalist@gmail.com
Fermental
600 S. 17th StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-821-0362
fermentalist@gmail.com