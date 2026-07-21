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Alexander Kobrin

Alexander Kobrin

Called the “Van Cliburn of today” by the BBC, pianist Alexander Kobrin has placed himself at the forefront of today’s performing musicians. His prize winning performances have been praised for their brilliant technique, musicality, and emotional engagement with the audience. Prepare to be transported throughout this evening of virtuosic pianism.

St. James Episcopal Church
$40
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Vivace Music Foundation
910-536-2119
info@vivacemusicfoundation.org
vivacemusicfoundation.org
St. James Episcopal Church
25 S. Third Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
(910) 763-1628
music@stjamesp.org
Www.stjamesp.org