Alexander Kobrin
Alexander Kobrin
Called the “Van Cliburn of today” by the BBC, pianist Alexander Kobrin has placed himself at the forefront of today’s performing musicians. His prize winning performances have been praised for their brilliant technique, musicality, and emotional engagement with the audience. Prepare to be transported throughout this evening of virtuosic pianism.
St. James Episcopal Church
$40
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Vivace Music Foundation
910-536-2119
info@vivacemusicfoundation.org
St. James Episcopal Church
25 S. Third StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
(910) 763-1628
music@stjamesp.org