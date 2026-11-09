"A Web of Wonder" by Theatre for All

Four writers are on a tight deadline. Can they create a blockbuster holiday tale for their bosses at NitFlix?

The writers spin tales of hopes and dreams, Vikings and elves, family feuds, mysterious gifts—and one very unusual spider. Join us to celebrate the invisible threads that connect us all in this heartfelt, hilarious, and delightfully peculiar winter play! Features song, dance, puppetry, and stories you won't soon forget.

Entertaining for all ages.

Public performances on Friday, December 18 at 7:00 pm & Saturday, December 19 at 2:00 pm at the Hannah Block Historic USO.