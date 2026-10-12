A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music and Dance Sensation - Wilmington, NC

Direct from Off-Broadway and London's West End, the internationally acclaimed A Taste of Ireland Company returns to North America with its flagship production, 'A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music and Dance Sensation'. Laugh, cry, and jig into the night with a production that is Celtic, for this generation.

Performed by former World Irish dance champions, and featuring dancers from Lord of the Dance, Riverdance, and the recent West End cast of Eireann, 'A Taste of Ireland' brings the spirit and energy of modern Ireland to life with a pint of Irish wit. Watch world-class performers blend melodic folk mash-ups, live jaw-dropping acapella tap battles, and heartfelt storytelling in a live celebration of Irish music and dance.

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3862769-0?pid=10303

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3862769-2?pid=10303

YouTube: https://go.evvnt.com/3862769-3?pid=10303

Date and Time: Friday, 22 January 2027 at 19:30 - 21:45

Venue details: Kenan Auditorium, 515 Wagoner Drive, Wilmington, North Carolina, 28403, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts

Price:

General Admission: USD 49.50