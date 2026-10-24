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9th Annual Neon Bike Ride Fundraiser for Ocean Cure

9th Annual Neon Bike Ride Fundraiser for Ocean Cure

Ocean Cure's fundraiser offers food and music at Carolina Beach Lake from 3:00 to 6:00 PM, followed by a neon bike ride departing at 6:00 PM sharp. Golf carts may join at the back of the line. Riders should wear neon and proper safety gear. Proceeds support Ocean Cure's 2027 season. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com

Carolina Beach Lake Park
$20
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ocean Cure
Carolina Beach Lake Park