9th Annual Neon Bike Ride Fundraiser for Ocean Cure

Ocean Cure's fundraiser offers food and music at Carolina Beach Lake from 3:00 to 6:00 PM, followed by a neon bike ride departing at 6:00 PM sharp. Golf carts may join at the back of the line. Riders should wear neon and proper safety gear. Proceeds support Ocean Cure's 2027 season. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com