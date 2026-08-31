910 DAY: a celebration of local breweries - Fermental

Join the fine folks at Fermental as they celebrate our local 910 region with a full draft tap takeover featuring breweries from our corner of the state.

910 DAY: A CELEBRATION OF LOCAL BREWERIES

910 DAY is September 10th (9/10): an opportunity to celebrate all things in our southeastern portion of the state. Especially BEER.

With well over twenty-five breweries in our region, the local 910 beer scene is constantly evolving with new breweries added annually alongside new beers, events, and other malt-driven magic.

With a beer scene as active and energetic as the 910, a variety of beer styles are readily available throughout our brewing community.

Bills Brewing, Broomtail, Brunswick Beer, Fly Trap, Flying Machine, Front Street Brewing, Leland Brewing, Mad Mole, Outer Dunes, Savard Beer, Wilmington Brewing, Wrightsville Beach Brewing, and more.

Showcasing multiple varieties from an assortment of brew houses, 910 DAY is an unique opportunity to enjoy the creativity and diversity of local brewers and their beloved craft.

910 DAY.

910 BEER.

FOOD TRUCK: Jamrock Jamaican Cuisine 5pm

LIVE MUSIC: Sealevel Stringband 7pm

Family friendly. Pet friendly. Free parking.