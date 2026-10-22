7th Annual Halloween Golf Cart Extravaganza
7th Annual Halloween Golf Cart Extravaganza
The Island Men host their 7th annual Halloween golf cart parade in Carolina Beach, with line-up in the Publix parking lot. Participation is free, donations are accepted, and proceeds benefit local charities. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com
Line-up at Publix parking lot
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Island Men
macandcheese@theislandmen.com
Line-up at Publix parking lot
1018 N Lake Park BlvdCarolina Beach, North Carolina 28428